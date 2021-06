LA JOLLA, Calif. — Torrey Pines might not be the architectural wonder we normally get from U.S. Open tracks, but that might be the reason it is on pace to produce an all-time leaderboard come the weekend. A suspended first round at Torrey resulted in Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley co-leading at 4 under, but the list of names within four of the lead is laugh-out-loud good.