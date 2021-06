Winning your fantasy football league isn’t easy, but finding the right tight end is a good way to give yourself a competitive advantage over the rest of your league. The tight end landscape is absolutely desolate, and there are only about four or five week-in, week-out starters for fantasy purposes. Adam Trautman is one of the more popular late-round dart throws, but does the New Orleans Saints tight end have what it takes to break out for fantasy football?