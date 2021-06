WILMINGTON – The abbreviated COVID seasons have brought on a lot of challenges for the high school teams. The biggest one is the lack of practices and preparation. In this case, the Wilmington High School softball team was like all of the others, a few practices were held before the team's first game, which ended up to be an 11-1 defeat coming on a Thursday. Two days later, the 'Cats would face that same Burlington team and had just one practice to get ready. Certainly that would be a challenge.