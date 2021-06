The doors have been thrown open for WotC’s DM Challenge–now it’s time to find out if you have what it takes to be a true Master of Dungeons. What does it take to be the ultimate Dungeon Master? To truly prove that you are the Master of any Dungeon what skills are essential? Some might say it’s being able to adapt to players who want to know about the Bartender’s Mother’s Sister’s Roommate’s backstory, while others will say it’s rolling with the punches from players who have cobbled together a character concept from four different books and a wiki that “seemed legit”. Still others say that it involves being able to tell a story that gently steers players through its twisting corridors.