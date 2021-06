Ubisoft has just unveiled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at the latest Ubisoft Forward and those hopeful to play it on PS4 will be disappointed. Revealed at the end of the trailer, the game will only be releasing on PS5, so don’t expect it to come to PS4, likely due to hardware constraints and how advanced the game will be technologically. 2022 does seem to be the year we will start seeing the first AAA games become exclusive to the new generation of consoles, which might pose an issue given PS5 consoles are hard to find.