Forza Horizon 5 races to Mexico this November

There are certain games that you can almost always expect to appear during some events. These games serve a purpose as they offer gamers a small bit of comfort going forward that they will always have this franchise to look forward to. For me, that franchise continues to be Forza. Today, the next entry in the long-running series announced its next open-world entry, Developed again by Playground Games. Forza Horizon 5 showcased a trailer during the Microsoft & Bethesda Games Showcase today, and like always, it looks very fun.