Forza Horizon 5 races to Mexico this November

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayground Games have announced Forza Horizon 5, the next instalment of their series of open-world racing games. Moving away from FH4's sunny British streets, FH5 will take players to actually-sunny Mexico. It's coming on November 9th, and you can catch the trailer from Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 showcase below. As always with these games, I'm a huge fan of the environments - it looks like they drive up to a volcano at the end!

www.rockpapershotgun.com
#Mexico#Race#Forza Horizon 5#British#Bethesda#Mexican#Hdr#Xbox
