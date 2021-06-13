18-year-old dies from drowning in Quarry Park

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

An 18-year-old drowned after jumping into a quarry in Waite Park Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Stearns County Water Patrol was notified of an individual who had jumped off a floating dock in Quarry Park, located at 1802 County Road 137 in Waite Park. The individual reportedly never surfaced.

Officials learned the victim was an 18-year-old man from St. Cloud. The Waite Park Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The fire department, along with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, tried to locate and recover the victim with boats but were unsuccessful. The Stearns/Benton County Dive Team was then deployed.

The dive team located the victim in 25 inches of water. After being taken to the shore and given life-saving efforts, he was transported to St. Cloud Hospital and subsequently pronounced dead there.

The incident is one of several drownings to occur in Minnesota in recent weeks.

A child was left in critical condition this weekend after a drowning incident in Ham Lake, marking the fourth child drowning since late last month.

A man died Friday after being swept under a pontoon on Big Sandy Lake. And on Saturday, a man died drowning in the St. Croix River at William O'Brien State Park while playing with his kids.