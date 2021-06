There will not be a single official comment about it, but Atlético de Madrid are outraged with the national coach Luis Enrique. In the club they do not understand that he has not included Saúl is a Mario Hermoso in the extraordinary call that was carried out after detecting the positive for coronavirus of Sergio Busquets. Especially It hurts the absence of Hermoso and the presence of a player as veteran as Raúl Albiol, that it will be in fact who will enter the definitive list after the loss by covid at the last Diego Llorente placeholder image. It must be remembered that, despite their status as league champions, the rojiblancos only contribute two players to the Spanish team, Boil Y Marcos Llorente.