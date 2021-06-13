Cancel
Minnesota State

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Minnesota

Posted by 
Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlGqz_0aTATggb00
Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash

Minnesota is a state in the midwestern part of the United States of America bordering Canada and the largest of the great lakes, Lake Superior. The state is home to more than 10000 other lakes with Lake Itasca, the primary source of the Mississippi River, being one of the lakes. The state is also home to multiple cultural landmarks like the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Walk Art Center. 

Minnesota has a blend of multiple cultures that influence its delicious cuisines. The state is full of nice restaurants that serve some of the best delicacies that attract so many people around the country.

Below is a list of some of the best breakfast restaurants located in Minnesota.

Hot Plate

This family-friendly restaurant is located at 5204 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, and serves some of the best American breakfasts with a long menu consisting of the breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, waffles, peanut butter pancakes, omelets, and more including beverages like coffee and tea. 

The restaurant is cozy made out of wood and fitted with amazing lights all over the ceiling. The furniture is of good quality and the room has ample space for every customer to have a comfortable seating experience. 

They offer dine-in, takeaway, and curbside pickup services to customers. In case you have any inquiries, you may reach them on +1 612-824-4794. 

The Original Pancake House 

The Original Pancake House restaurant is located at 3501 W 70th Street, Edina serving classic American breakfast in a casual setting and specializing mainly in pancakes. Their menu consists of amazing breakfast dishes like breakfast ribs and eggs, coffee and pancakes, apple pancake, chocolate chip pancakes, Santa Fe omelet, and more. 

The restaurant has a cozy setting with beautifully patterned rugs on the floor and quality furniture to make sure the customer is comfortable. The room is well lit with beautiful lights on the ceiling and magnificent photos hanging on the walls. 

They offer takeaway, dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery services. In case of any inquiries, you may reach them on +1 952-920-4444. 

Hope Breakfast Bar

This spacious and contemporary restaurant is located at 1 S Beech Street, St Paul, with a magnificent design. The restaurant has a beautiful interior with simple but quality furniture and a nice long bar with a nice display of your favorite beverages in the back. The room is also well lit with beautiful ceilings and wall lights all over. 

The restaurant offers scrumptious American breakfast dishes with a nice high-end serving making the dining experience even better. You won't miss your favorite plate on their extensive menu that offers delicious cuisines like breakfast sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken fried steak eggs, and more popular dishes. 

They offer outdoor sitting, takeaway, dine-in, delivery, and curbside pick-up. Feel free to reach them on +1 651-330-8996 for any inquiries. 

Linda's Cafe

This beautiful restaurant is located at 13575 Northdale Blvd Street 200, Rogers, and is run by the same family. They serve delicious all-American breakfast with an extensive menu that consists of pancakes, coffee, french toast, eggs benedict, biscuits, and gravy which are their most popular dishes. 

The restaurant has a well and busting setting with a simple design that looks modern and well kept. It is spacious and nicely arranged to make sure every customer is as comfortable as possible. 

They offer takeaway and dine-in services to every customer. In case of any inquiries feel free to reach them on +1 763-428-8816. 

Keys Cafe And bakery

Keys cafe and bakery is a long-running cafe located at 504 Robert Street N, St Paul that serves some of the breakfast cuisines and specializes in bread. The restaurant has a wide range of breakfast cuisines that include cinnamon french toast, cajun breakfast, meat lovers omelet, loon omelet, and more.

The restaurant has a magnificent high-end design with beautiful furniture. The seats have nice partners and are well spaced giving the room a nice free feel too. The room is also well lit and has beautiful pieces of art all over the room. 

They offer delivery, dine-in, takeaway, and curbside pickup services. In case of any inquiries,you may reach them on +1 651-222-4083.

Feel free to leave a comment if you have had any experience in the mentioned restaurants. 

Visual Freedom

Visual Freedom

#Breakfasts#Coffee#Tea#Food Drink#American#Santa Fe#Rogers#French#Keys Cafe
