Shailene Woodley on Why You Can’t Expect 1 Person to Bring You Joy

There was buzz around Canadian pop-rocker Fefe Dobson when she debuted her self-titled first album in 2003: The effort premiered at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Heatseekers Chart, sold about 300,000 copies domestically, and spawned one minorly successful single, "Take Me Away." But then Dobson virtually disappeared, and it came to pass that her sophomore album—Sunday Love, which was to hit in 2006—would not be released by her label, Island Records. Until recently, Dobson had stepped away from the studio—or at least singing in the studio—and could mostly be found writing songs for other artists, everyone from Miley Cyrus ("Start All Over") to Selena Gomez ("Round & Round"). But now, after more than seven years, Dobson has got a couple of new singles—"Ghost" and "Stuttering," which she recently performed on The CW's teen cheerleading drama Hellcats—and is finally ready to release another studio album. The disc, Joy, hits retailers today, in fact. To celebrate her return, EW got Dobson on the phone to talk about her scrapped album and the last few years; her new album; who she's been writing for; and who'd she love to collaborate with in the future. Rock—or rather, read—on.