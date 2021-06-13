Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Italian TV employees accused of stealing 120 paintings including by Monet and Modigliani

By Andrea Vogt
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome prosecutors are investigating the disappearance of at least 120 paintings, etchings, sculptures and tapestries from the offices of Italy’s public broadcaster, Rai. Some of the missing artworks – which include valuable etchings by Amedeo Modigliani, Claude Monet and Alfred Sisley – disappeared completely from Rai offices, while others were replaced with fakes.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
Person
Claude Monet
Person
Alfred Sisley
Person
Amedeo Modigliani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian Art#Il Messaggero#Colosseum#Adnkronos#Carabinieri#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Daily Mail

Staff at Italy's public broadcaster are accused of stealing 120 paintings including Monets that have gone missing from collection over decades

More than 120 artworks including paintings by Monet, Modigliani and de Chirico have disappeared from the walls of Italy's public broadcaster, with some replaced by fakes. Paintings, sculptures, lithographs and tapestries have been removed from the offices of Rai. 'Disgruntled employees' are suspects for the daring heists in Rome and...
Visual Artstateofpress.com

120 pieces of art, including by Monet and Modigliani, go missing from Italian public broadcaster’s office, some replaced by fakes — RT World News

Rome prosecutors are investigating the disappearances of numerous valuable pieces of artwork, including works by Claude Monet and Amedeo Modigliani, some replaced by fakes at Rai, Italy’s public broadcaster. Authorities suspect dissatisfied Rai employees may be behind the theft, which was discovered by accident in March after a painting knocked...
DesignSmithonian

Did Modernist Master Modigliani Paint a New Portrait Over a Likeness of His Ex?

Thanks to artificial intelligence (A.I.), art lovers can now see a “lost” Amedeo Modigliani portrait as it may have originally appeared, reports Dalya Alberge for the Observer. Earlier this year, Anthony Bourached and George Cann, two PhD candidates at University College London, used A.I. to reconstruct a hidden image of...
PhotographyHyperallergic

New Technology Reveals Hidden Modigliani Portrait

Artists paint over their finished canvases for many reasons — out of frustration at a failed design, because they lack the funds to buy more material, or even to spite whoever or whatever they’ve depicted. The latter was the case in Amedeo Modigliani’s “Portrait of a Girl” (1917), an oil painting of a sullen, seated brunette now held in the collection of the Tate. X-ray studies of the canvas conducted by the museum in 2018 revealed that the piece was originally a full-length portrait of another woman, a slender blonde with angular, elongated features. A portion of this hidden painting — now on view at Lebenson Gallery in London — was uncovered and reconstructed by two scientists using a combination of stereoscopic imaging, artificial intelligence technology, and 3D printing.
Visual ArtIdaho8.com

17th century European paintings found in roadside dumpster

Police are appealing for information on how two original paintings from 17th century European artists, ended up in a roadside dumpster in southeast Germany. The framed oil paintings were found by a 64-year-old man at a highway service station in the Bavaria region last month. The man later handed the paintings to police in the western city of Cologne, the police department said.
Visual ArtBBC

Valuable 350-year-old oil paintings found in skip

German police have issued an appeal for information after two valuable 17th Century paintings were discovered dumped in a road-side skip. The oil paintings are believed to be by Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten and Italian Pietro Bellotti, police said. A man found the paintings at a motorway service station...
Visual Artsouthernillinoisnow.com

Priceless Picasso painting on exhibit in a supermarket near the beer aisle

(ESSONNE, France) — A Picasso painting is on display in an unlikely place — a supermarket. The supermarket in Essonne, France, is hosting works from the National Museum of Modern Art in an effort to provide more people access to art. Picasso’s “L’Atelier” intrigued customers who came to do their...
Visual ArtThe Guardian

How did a £120 painting become a £320m Leonardo … then vanish?

The National Gallery is facing controversy over its role in the tangled story of how the world’s most expensive painting emerged from obscurity before being sold for a staggering £320m, only to vanish again from the public eye. The gallery exhibited the Salvator Mundi in its Leonardo da Vinci exhibition...
Visual Artdnyuz.com

Missing Kandinsky masterpiece sells for over €1 million

After disappearing for decades, a watercolor by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky ended up resurfacing in Germany — and has now sold for a “record” sum. The painting, called “Gebogene Spitzen” or “Curved Tips,” went under the hammer in Munich over the weekend, according to auction house Ketterer. The piece ended...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Recently Restituted Nazi-Looted Paintings to Be Auctioned by Christie’s

Two 17th-century Dutch paintings sold under duress by their original Dutch Jewish owner during World War II are coming to auction. The works—Jan Davidsz. de Heem’s Banquet Scene with Musicians and Shuffle Board Players (1628) and Dirk Hals and Dirck van Delen’s A Merry Company in a palatial interior (ca. 17th century)—were restituted in 2019 by the Dutch government to the original owner’s heirs. They will be sold during a Christie’s Old Masters evening sale in London on July 8.
DesignPosted by
Newsweek

Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture for More Than $18,000

Anything can be a work of art, even nothing. Italian artist Salvatore Garau recently auctioned an invisible sculpture for 15,000 euros ($18,300). According to as.com, the sculpture's initial price was set between 6,000 and 9,000 euros; however, the price was raised after several bids were placed. Titled 'Io Sono' (Italian...
Visual ArtTennessee Tribune

Picass-Oh: Modern Art Masterpieces To Fetch Millions At Auction

Paintings by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, among other renowned artists, are expected to fetch millions at an auction in France this month. The sale will be held June 28-29 at the Artcurial auction house in Paris. Drawings by Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse will also be...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Who Is Camille Pissarro? Learn About This Pioneering Impressionist Painter

Impressionism was an art movement that revolutionized the course of art history. Instead of adhering to the strict rules of the Salon, its artists sought to depict their subjects en plein air, capturing transient moments of light and color in the process. And while many are familiar with the name of its primary pioneer Claude Monet and his beloved Water Lilies series, there's another painter who was instrumental in the style's development: Camille Pissarro.
Visual ArtFinancial Times

London Art Week — works ancient and modern, digital and for real

The organisers of London Art Week (LAW) have come up with some innovative ideas to keep the event’s format fresh. For this year’s iteration running over a fortnight from July 2, more than 40 galleries across Mayfair, St James’s and elsewhere in the capital have organised exhibitions, talks and special events both digitally and in real life. The aim is to shine a light on art from antiquity to the present day, with a focus on Renaissance, Baroque, classical and modern works.
Visual ArtInverse

Inside the wild history of a fake painting up for auction

The Mona Lisa, housed in the Louvre in Paris, has been copied many times. The most famous of those copies has to be the Hekking Mona Lisa, named after its previous owner, the antiquarian Raymond Hekking (1886-1977). It’s set to go on sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris and is expected, at a conservative guess, to sell for around $240,000 to $360,000.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Faking it—Mona Lisa copy sells for €2.9m

Even copies of the Mona Lisa sell for millions, such is the allure of the famous smiling lady and the prestige of the Leonardo brand. A reproduction of La Gioconda fetched €2.9m (with buyer’s fees) at Christie’s Paris in an online auction, soaring over its estimate of €200,000 to €300,000. The replica was once owned by the antiquarian Raymond Hekking, who insisted in the 1960s that his depiction of the Mona Lisa is the real thing rather than the bona fide work on show at the Louvre. Hekking did the media rounds when the celebrated painting was loaned to the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1963. In a film made by British Pathé the same year, the plummy commentator even pronounces that “if this proves to be the real one, all Mr Hekking has to do is to flog it." The work, consigned by the heirs of Hekking, is attributed to “Italian school, early 17th-century, follower of Leonardo da Vinci”. Several copies were made from the 17th century onwards, attesting to the painting’s “great aura”, says an essay in the Christie’s catalogue.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of David Hockney Could Fetch $11 M. at Auction

A portrait of David Hockney by Lucian Freud, two of the UK’s most coveted artists, will be featured in Sotheby’s upcoming modern British art evening sale in London, where it is expected to fetch £8 million-£12 million ($11 million–$17 million). It will be among the top lots to be offered in the sale, which is scheduled to take place on June 29 at the auction house’s New Bond Street location.