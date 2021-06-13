Cancel
MLB

Antonetti: Renaming Indians 'more complex' than anticipated

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Indians are in the process of renaming their club, and president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is learning it's more complicated than he initially believed. "I have come to understand just how complex that process is," Antonetti said Sunday, according to Daryl Ruiter of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan....

