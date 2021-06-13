Good Witch season 7 episode 6 spoilers: What’s next for Joy, Zoey?

If you want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 6, we think the title is a clue in itself: “Bishop’s Gambit.”. Obviously, this is a reference to the popular Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit, and even if chess isn’t a focus here, we do think some of the themes could be similar. Think along the lines of strategy as Sara Lance tries to do whatever she can in order to escape. We know that she’s been away from the team for a while now, and we understand if you’re a little bit frustrated about it.