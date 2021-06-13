Cancel
El Paso County, TX

Horizon PD, El Paso County Sheriff’s Department respond to call of ‘shots fired’ Sunday Morning

By Chris Babcock
elpasoheraldpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso County Sheriff’s Department (EPCSO) are investigating a shots fired call early Sunday morning in Horizon City. According to a news release from EPCSO, shortly before 2 a.m. on June 13, 2021, the Horizon City Police Department requested assistance from the department in reference to a shots fired call at 300 block of Canyon Vista Drive in Horizon City; a neighborhood directly behind the new Walmart.

elpasoheraldpost.com
