The Outer Worlds 2 revealed

Cambridge, UK – 10 June 2021 – Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) unveiled today Jurassic World Evolution 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the highly successful Jurassic World Evolution. Based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film franchise and created in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds upon the ground-breaking and beloved 2018 dinosaur park management simulation, offering players a thrilling front seat as they take charge of one of their own Jurassic World park. With a brand-new immersive narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an enhanced and expanded roster of dinosaurs, Jurassic World Evolution 2 provides fans with everything they need to create authentic and compelling Jurassic World experiences.