The Outer Worlds 2 revealed

E3 2021 is filled with news and sometimes you might miss out on an announcement or update. After all, there’s plenty of content turning out regularly to get excited about, but if you missed it, The Outer Worlds is making a big return. The game which was developed by Obsidian Entertainment before they were acquired by Microsoft is once again working on the IP which has little to no information quite yet. While we’re not sure just what all this game will be about, we do know that it won’t be featuring the same cast of characters from the previous title.