Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Outer Worlds 2 revealed

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Outer Worlds 2 gets a suitably very tongue in cheek trailer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The trailer doesn’t show off too much, and the narration points fun at exactly that, labouring the point of just how little is actually being revealed, with only the name of the game actually being finished by the developers.

mspoweruser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox#The Outer Worlds 2#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Reveals Release Date

My Hero Academia is known the world over as one of the best anime series these days. The superhero story has tons of juicy action and lovable characters to keep netizens invested. Of course, its success has spawned a few movies at this point, and it turns out a release date for the next My Hero Academia film is here.
Designbrickfanatics.com

LEGO World Builder reveals latest design project

LEGO World Builder has announced its latest design project and is now taking submissions. This month, LEGO World Builder is calling for entries for forced perspective banner images. Forced perspective is a clever optical illusion technique that makes objects look farther away, closer, larger, or smaller than they actually are. Examples given by the organisers include placing minifigures to make them look life-size, or incorporating a real-life object into the build.
Video Gamesxtremegaminerd.com

Frontier Developments reveals Jurassic World Evolution 2

Cambridge, UK – 10 June 2021 – Frontier Developments plc (AIM: FDEV) unveiled today Jurassic World Evolution 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the highly successful Jurassic World Evolution. Based on Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film franchise and created in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds upon the ground-breaking and beloved 2018 dinosaur park management simulation, offering players a thrilling front seat as they take charge of one of their own Jurassic World park. With a brand-new immersive narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an enhanced and expanded roster of dinosaurs, Jurassic World Evolution 2 provides fans with everything they need to create authentic and compelling Jurassic World experiences.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Outer Worlds 2 announced during Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. Obsidian Entertainment showed off the sequel to their 2019 hit, The Outer Worlds during the presentation with a new trailer that is full of its distinct brand of Americana Sci-fi. In the trailer, we are welcomed to new worlds that look even more distinct and gorgeous, while some look a tad more...violent.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 announced during Microsoft’s E3 show

The Outer Worlds, Obsidian Entertainment’s acclaimed role-playing game, is getting a sequel — The Outer Worlds 2. The game was revealed during Microsoft’s E3 2021 presentation on Sunday. The Outer Worlds 2 will come to Xbox Series X and Windows PC. There wasn’t much to show from The Outer Worlds...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Outer Worlds 2 Will Feature A New Crew And Star System

E3 2021 is filled with news and sometimes you might miss out on an announcement or update. After all, there’s plenty of content turning out regularly to get excited about, but if you missed it, The Outer Worlds is making a big return. The game which was developed by Obsidian Entertainment before they were acquired by Microsoft is once again working on the IP which has little to no information quite yet. While we’re not sure just what all this game will be about, we do know that it won’t be featuring the same cast of characters from the previous title.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

The Outer Worlds 2 Confirmed With Satirical Trailer

The Outer Worlds was a smashed hit and showcased what Obsidian Entertainment can really do with a unique IP. Now we're getting a sequel but instead of showing us what to expect the trailer decides to make fun of marketing teasers. The trailer highlights all the bells and whistles that...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The Outer Worlds 2 Announced with a Quirky Trailer

Obsidian Entertainment announced a sequel unlike any other. Today during the Xbox E3 2021 Summer Game Fest media blowout, Obsidian Entertainment took a moment to announce a sequel nobody saw coming... yet. That sequel in question is The Outer Worlds 2. The trailer was amusing but admittedly didn't show too...
Video GamesPolygon

Genshin Impact guide: From Outer Lands world quest walkthrough

Genshin Impact’s temporary ocean-filled area, the Golden Apple Archipelago, has several world quests, including “From Outer Lands.” In our Genshin Impact guide, we’ll detail how to start the quest, find the boat halves, and complete the quest. The Golden Apple Archipelago is a limited time area for patch 1.6, and...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Outer Worlds 2 Announced for PC and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds 2 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Owner and Publisher at Niche Gamer and Nicchiban. Outlaw fighting for a better game industry. Pronouns: Patriarch, Guido, Olive.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Redfall – Open World Vampire Slayer Revealed

Redfall is a new open world game coming up on Summer of 2022 that was revealed on Bethesda Showcase in E3 2021. Play alone or with friends as you explore and fight vampires with supernatural powers and guns. Not much details were revealed about Redfall, except that it seems reminiscent to Left 4 Dead but with vampires instead of zombies.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Obsidian announces The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded’s biggest update

RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment has had a busy few years since purchased by Microsoft in 2018. During the Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the developer revealed a big update for co-op survival game Grounded, and official confirmed sequel The Outer Worlds 2. Grounded, which is still in Early Access/Game...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Microsoft Officially Announces 'The Outer Worlds 2' With Humorously Honest Trailer

Microsoft officially announced a sequel to Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds during its E3 2021 panel. Sharing a humorous trailer, the short video gives fans a sneak peek at the game that’s accompanied by a very honest voiceover. The announcer confirms that only the title was revealed because developers did not finish anything substantial to show at E3 “Now, we see our hero, but only their silhouette, because the developers haven’t finished the design,” the voice said. “Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing they have finished is the title.”
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

E3 2021 trailers for Back 4 Blood, Contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 & many more

A number of E3 2021 trailers got released during the Microsoft, Square Enix and PC Gaming Show. As such, we’ve decided to collect them and share them with you. So, without further ado, you can find below the E3 2021 trailers for Back 4 Blood, Contraband, The Outer Worlds 2, Ixion, WarTales, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Twelve Minutes and more!