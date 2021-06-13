Cancel
Biden Invites Queen, 95, to Stay at White House

Cover picture for the articleU.S. President Joe Biden says he has invited Queen Elizabeth II to stay at the White House. Biden and his wife, Jill, had tea with the 95 year-old queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The 78 year-old president says he felt a maternal warmth from the monarch, who now has met 13 U.S. presidents.

