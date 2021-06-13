Cancel
Clark County, WA

Police: Transient man reported missing in Clark County has been found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A man reported missing out of Clark County has been located, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said early Monday morning that Jeremy B. Wade, 25, had been found safe. VPD had asked the public for help finding him after he was last contacted on Thursday near Battle Ground Lake. He is a transient and was staying in a tent on the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail, but had not been seen there.

