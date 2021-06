PSL 2021 – Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali to overlook remainder of season. “I need to say to all Islamabad United followers, sadly attributable to private causes I’ve to tug out of the remaining PSL matches,” Hasan stated in an Islamabad United assertion. “Some issues are extra vital than cricket and nothing is extra vital than household. I’m grateful to Islamabad United for his or her help and understanding. This crew really is a household that stands with you thru thick and skinny. I want the crew best of luck for the remaining PSL matches.”