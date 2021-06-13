Cancel
Baseball

Today in Tribe History: June 13, 1984

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indians and Cubs work out a blockbuster deal that will play key roles in both clubs’ futures, as Cleveland sends future Cy Young Award winner Rick Sutcliffe and others to Chicago for Joe Carter and more. Chicago’s big haul was the pitcher Sutcliffe, a former Rookie of the Year...

Person
Joe Carter
Person
Ron Hassey
Person
Rick Sutcliffe
#Tribe History#Indians#Cubs#National League
