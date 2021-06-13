Today in Tribe History: June 13, 1984

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: SS Jack Reinheimer drove in 3 runs, including hitting a 2-run home run in the 7th inning as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 5–3 on Saturday night. The win was the Rainiers 7th consecutive win to improve to 22–15 on the season. Reinheimer (2x3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while 2B Donvan Walton (1x5, 2 RBI), C Cal Raleigh (1x4, 2B), 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x4), DH Eric Filia (1x4, 2B) and 3B Ty Kelly (1x3, 2 R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (4.0,5,2,2,1,2,HR) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 2 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,0,0,0,3), LH Max Roberts (1.1,4,1,1,1,2), RH Wyatt Mills (0.2,0,0,0,0,0) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Dull picked up his first win of the season after tossing a scoreless 5th and 6th inning, while Zamora struck out 1 in a 1–2–3- 9th inning to earn his first save of the season.