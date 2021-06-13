Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland offense erupts late to steal win from Mariners

allfans.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood baseball doesn’t have to be pretty. Baseball can be an utter disaster and still be good — just a big sloppy mud puddle of a game where nothing goes right can be fun. That was not this game for the first 8.2 innings. So this was the paragraph we...

allfans.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBoston Globe

Cleveland Indians trade Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for player to be named, cash

Less than a week after designating him for assignment, Cleveland traded first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers Thursday to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. Bauers, who never produced offensively the way the Indians needed, immediately went into the Mariners’ starting lineup for a day game in Detroit. He’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.
High Point, NCPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Mount Late Inning Comeback, Steal Series Win

(High Point, NC, June 20, 2021) Trailing 10-5 heading into the seventh inning, a series win looked out of reach for the Blue Crabs on Sunday night. In the latter third of the ballgame, Southern Maryland’s offense went nuclear, plating nine runs in the seventh inning en route to a 15-12 victory over the High […] The post Blue Crabs Mount Late Inning Comeback, Steal Series Win appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Bullpen collapses in Mariners’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to Cleveland

Kendall Graveman and his 100-mph two-seam fastball are back. That’s a nice option — and, no doubt, the best option — to have for Mariners manager Scott Servais as he attempts to solve ongoing riddle of his late-inning bullpen usage. Graveman, after three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list, made...
MLBchatsports.com

Series preview: Cleveland vs. Mariners

If Jake Bauers has any ill will towards Cleveland, he’ll get his chance to act on it this weekend. He and the rest of the Mariners will head to the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (did you know the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in Cleveland!?) to play a three-game series this weekend.
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Mariners searching for offense to stop skid

NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett softball team’s struggles in the second half of the season continued this week with a 5-0 loss to Middletown on Monday and a 5-4 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday. After starting the campaign with four wins in their first six games, the Mariners have dropped...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians blank Mariners, 7-0, behind Aaron Civale’s 11 strikeouts and early offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Opening Day 2.0 went well for the Indians. Friday night’s game was the first time where Progressive Field could operate at 100% capacity from an attendance standpoint because of the loosening of COVID protocols. The fans didn’t fill the place, but the 22,920 who came did not go away disappointed as the Indians beat Seattle, 7-0, to open this seven-game homestand.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 11 at Cleveland

AS YOU KNOW…Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Mariners tonight…the right-hander has made 23 appearances, all starts, for Seattle in his career (2019-current)…he is 5–3 with a 3.69 ERA (40 ER, 97.2 IP) in his career…the Mariners own a 14–9 record in his outings, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Dunn has held opposing hitters to a .174 batting average over his first 23 career starts, which ranks 3rd-lowest in Major League history over a pitcher’s first 23 career starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1912?…opposing batters have gone 60-for-344 against Dunn in his career…the .174 batting average trails only Ryne Stanek-TB (.168/20x119) from May 26-Sept. 3, 2018 and Hideo Nomo-LAD (.173/99x571) from May 2-Aug. 31, 1995…Dunn’s .174 mark, which ranks 3rd-lowest since 1912, outpaces Ferdie Schupp-NYG (.178/110x619), who made his first 23 starts from Oct. 3, 1913-June 12, 1917 and Al Downing-NYY (.181/109x601), who made his first 23 starts from July 19, 1961-Sept. 22, 1963.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers defeat Mariners to win series

Jonathan Schoop, Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman homered and the host Detroit Tigers downed the Seattle Mariners 8-3 on Thursday. Grossman drove in three runs, while Rogers had two hits and two RBIs. Schoop supplied three hits as the Tigers collected two victories in the three-game series. Willi Castro added a run scored and an RBI.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates from Game 60

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Indians face the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a three-game weekend series Friday at Progressive Field. The game marks Cleveland’s unofficial “Opening Day 2.0″ as fans are welcomed back to the ballpark at full capacity for the first time since 2019. It also marks the return of first baseman Jake Bauers, traded Thursday to Seattle after spending parts of two seasons with Cleveland.
MLBSeattle Times

Jake Bauers makes debut with Mariners in Detroit after driving from Cleveland

Jake Bauers’ stay in baseball purgatory ended Wednesday evening just as the Mariners were waiting to take the field in Detroit. Having been designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians on June 5, he could only sit in his apartment and wait to see what was in store for his baseball career. Would he get claimed off waivers by a team? Would he clear waivers and be outrighted to the minor leagues?
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners acquire 1B/OF Jake Bauers from Cleveland for cash or PTBNL, DFA Jack Mayfield

The Seattle Mariners have a storied recent history of taking fliers on post-hype top prospects, with varying degrees of success. The newest member of that club is 1B/OF Jake Bauers, a now thrice-traded former Top-50 prospect, who Seattle acquired Thursday morning from Cleveland for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Bauers had been designated for assignment by Cleveland recently after slashing .190/.277/.280 for a 56 wRC+ in 113 plate appearances this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Notches third steal

Fraley went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 extra-innings win over Detroit. The outfielder sparked Seattle's five-run 11th inning with an RBI single, and he came around to score on a Dillon Thomas two-RBI single. Fraley has gone 5-for-11 across his last four games, including two singles as a pinch hitter. He's batting .257 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in only 52 plate appearances this year.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert dominant in 6-2 win over Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, rookie Logan Gilbert threw a quality start and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday. Mariners 6, Cleveland 2: Box score. The Mariners, coming off a blown...
Sportschatsports.com

Purposeless Mariners shutout by Cleveland 7-0

In my free time, and often my not-so-free time, I teach horseback riding lessons at a horse rescue barn. My focus is leading the therapeutic riding program, but I also teach a few beginner and intermediate lessons - including a group class made up of four young women, ranging in age from 11-15.
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Lots of Late Inning Offense Appears on Thursday

The Battle Creek Bombers scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure their 10-6 victory against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Ryan Ellis (St. Mary’s) collected three hits, scored a run, and brought in a run. Ed Johnson (Tennessee Tech University) walked once, recorded three hits, two RBI, and scored a run for Kokomo.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Late Jake Bauers homer powers Mariners past Twins

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, change trade from Wednesday to Thursday. Jake Bauers homered in his first home game in Seattle as the Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series. Bauers, acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Thursday, went deep to center field...
Lomira, WIWatertown Daily Times

Lomira pulls away from H/D late to win regional opener

LOMIRA — A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sealed a 7-2 win for second-seeded Lomira over seventh-seeded Hustisford/Dodgeland in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Thursday. Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-13) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Braxton Kohn beat out an infield hit,...