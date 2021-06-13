Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox: Martín Pérez gets dominated as rotation continues to disappoint

By Brendan Mizgala
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Sox rotation woes continue as Martín Pérez falters. Another day, another outing where the Red Sox have been let down by their starting rotation. For the first part of the season, it felt like we were looking back at highlights from 2018 with the way the starters were dominating. Now? Now it feels like we’re back in 2020 and we have to rely on the offense to dig us out of holes and the bullpen to hold the fort down. Martín Pérez was on the bump today and while he’s far exceeded any expectations set for him, his past two outings have been absolutely dreadful.

bosoxinjection.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weber
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Red Sox#Era#The Blue Jays#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Odds: Bookmakers Continue ‘Sox Disrespect’ in AL East Markets

The Boston Red Sox still aren’t getting the proper respect from American bookmakers. Despite sweeping the rival New York Yankees in the Bronx over the weekend, the Sox have the third-best odds at most sportsbooks to win the American League East. Most shops have the Tampa Bay Rays favored, then the Yankees, then the Sox.
MLBPosted by
NESN

2021 MLB Mock Draft Projects Red Sox To Pick Superstar Pitcher At No. 4 Overall

The Boston Red Sox are set to plant a huge talent into their farm system. The only question is whether he’ll sprout from the pitchers’ or position-players’ plot. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo predicted Wednesday in his latest 2021 MLB Mock Draft the Red Sox will select Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 4 overall. Leiter is one of the most highly touted pitchers to grace the college-baseball scene in recent years, and he’s trying to help the Commodores win back-to-back College World Series before he turns pro. His performances at the tournament might determine whether he’s available when the Red Sox pick.
MLBbettingpros.com

Red Sox look for continued home dominance over the Marlins

The Boston Red Sox are 14-2 in their last 16 home games against the Miami Marlins. They will meet for just a one-game series tonight, as the game is a makeup of their game that got rained out on May 30th. Betting Impact:. The Red Sox are -148 moneyline favorites,...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Red Sox get ML-best 20th comeback win, beat Yankees 7-3

Punchless during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Boston Red Sox have come back ready to fight. "That's what we preach," Kiké Hernández said. "Battling from the first pitch until the last." Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Red Sox completed their...
MLBwkzo.com

MLB roundup: Red Sox get rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees by holding on for a 6-5 victory Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a walk on a...
MLBPosted by
NESN

After Iffy Start, Adam Ottavino Now Dominating Out Of Red Sox Bullpen

Adam Ottavino was handed the Red Sox setup reliever job out of spring training, but hardly ran away with the opportunity. In his first eight appearances, the veteran right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA while giving up seven hits, issuing six walks, hitting one batter and blowing two saves over 6 2/3 innings.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

No letdowns for these rampant Red Sox

When asked prior to Monday’s game about batting Christian Arroyo in the leadoff spot, Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t attempt any intellectual smokescreens. “We’re just trying to get something going up there,” Cora said. “There’s no information department. There are no numbers. There’s nothing. Hopefully he goes there and he does the job.”
MLBPosted by
NESN

It Sounds Like Red Sox Will Continue To Play Long Game With Jarren Duran

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran recently may have shined on the international stage while helping Team USA qualify for the Olympics, but it doesn’t necessarily sound like that noteworthy performance puts him on the fast track to Boston. Durran, who made quite the leap on Baseball America’s Top 100 rankings...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 1, Astros 7: It was not Martín Pérez’s day

The Red Sox are having the kind of season where not only are they winning a lot of games, but the ones that they do lose have almost always been relatively close. Aside from a couple of real stinkers here and there, they’ve at least been in striking distance. They were sort of in striking distance here, but it felt over right away. Martín Pérez decidedly did not have It, only going two innings. The offense had nothing against Framber Valdez, and really this one felt over after just those two innings. It happens, but that acknowledgment doesn't make it any more fun to watch.
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Astros Continue Mastery of Red Sox Win 7-1 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Houston Astros continued their domination of the Boston Red Sox, winning 7-1 Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The Astros scored 1 run in the 1st inning and 5 runs in the 2nd inning and never looked back. Martin Perez just didn't have the "stuff" Tuesday night, lasting just 2.0...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Marlins lineups: Get your makeup on

The Red Sox and Marlins make up last Sunday’s rained out game with a late afternoon tilt at Fenway Park (5:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network) behind the continually surprising Nick Pivetta. This would have been the final game of the 2020 season, and it’s remarkable how far the Red Sox...
MLBNECN

When Chris Sale Returns, Which Member of Red Sox Rotation Gets Booted?

Tomase: Which Red Sox starter will be odd man out when Sale returns? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. File this one under the heading of: Good Problems to Have. File it further under: Issues that May Resolve Themselves. But for now, it's a question without an obvious answer: If...
MLBNBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Rays continue to roll

More than a week into the month of June, we're beginning to get a feel of which teams are contenders and which are pretenders. The Boston Red Sox appear to be the former. They continue to fight for the top spot in the American League East, but the Tampa Bay Rays simply refuse to slow down. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are left looking for answers after getting swept by Boston in the Bronx.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Gets big out

Sawamura (2-0) allowed one walk and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up the win in Monday's 5-3 victory over Miami. Sawamura entered with two out and two men on in the sixth inning, then he walked a batter to load the bases before getting Starling Marte on a splitter to end the threat. It was another example of manager Alex Cora's growing confidence in the reliever, who has a 0.93 ERA and 16 strikeouts over his last 9.2 innings, including a marvelous five-strikeout effort against the Yankees last Friday.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Astros at Boston Red Sox

Pitchers: Tuesday, LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64) vs. LHP Martin Perez (4-2, 3.09); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 3.78); Thursday, RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.38) vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.59). Astros (33-26) update: Having won six of its last eight games, including three...
MLBNECN

Red Sox Deny MLB Crackdown Is Reason for Rotation's Struggles

Tomase: Sox deny MLB crackdown is reason for rotation's struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The numbers paint a ghoulish picture, and the timing raises suspicions: ever since Major League Baseball announced a crackdown on pitchers using illegal substances, the Red Sox rotation has gone straight into the tank.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Astros extend their dominance of Red Sox

No member of the current Red Sox rotation will emerge unscathed against the Astros this season. Houston now owns victories in games started by all five Boston pitchers. Nathan Eovaldi was the last to fall victim on Wednesday night. The 11 hits allowed by Eovaldi in 5⅔ innings were his...