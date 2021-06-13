Red Sox: Martín Pérez gets dominated as rotation continues to disappoint

The Red Sox are having the kind of season where not only are they winning a lot of games, but the ones that they do lose have almost always been relatively close. Aside from a couple of real stinkers here and there, they’ve at least been in striking distance. They were sort of in striking distance here, but it felt over right away. Martín Pérez decidedly did not have It, only going two innings. The offense had nothing against Framber Valdez, and really this one felt over after just those two innings. It happens, but that acknowledgment doesn't make it any more fun to watch.