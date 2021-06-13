Red Sox: Martín Pérez gets dominated as rotation continues to disappoint
Red Sox rotation woes continue as Martín Pérez falters. Another day, another outing where the Red Sox have been let down by their starting rotation. For the first part of the season, it felt like we were looking back at highlights from 2018 with the way the starters were dominating. Now? Now it feels like we’re back in 2020 and we have to rely on the offense to dig us out of holes and the bullpen to hold the fort down. Martín Pérez was on the bump today and while he’s far exceeded any expectations set for him, his past two outings have been absolutely dreadful.bosoxinjection.com