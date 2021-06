After an entirely lackluster game last night, the Mariners play their second game against Cleveland in less than 24 hours. In the Seattle area, they’re competing against a compelling set of college baseball playoffs as well as some unexpectedly nice weather, but don’t worry, we’ll have the summation of the game for you if your Saturday plans don’t involve watching Cleveland continuously march around the bases Bugs Bunny-style while the Mariners batters strike out three times on one swing, also Bugs Bunny-style.