White House says NATO will launch 'ambitious' security initiatives

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday that NATO members would launch an “ambitious” set of initiatives ahead of Monday’s summit to ensure the alliance keeps providing security through 2030 and beyond.

It said the 30 member countries would agree to revise NATO’s “Strategic Concept” that will guide its “approach to the evolving strategic environment, which includes Russia’s aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China to our collective security, prosperity, and values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change.”

The White House said the new Strategic Concept would be prepared for adoption at the 2022 NATO Summit.

