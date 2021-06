CM Punk acknowledges how great Roman Reigns is doing right now. Speaking with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, the former WWE Champion was asked about creativity in wrestling and where he learnt the craft of storytelling. He would go on to talk about how the best stuff, sometimes, presents itself when you're not trying to force it. Punk would use Roman Reigns as an example, saying that he is the best guy WWE has right now, but as always, are doing something they should have done years ago. He said the following: