If you have ever stood in the middle of the wilderness in a game like theHunter: Call of the Wild and thought “What this game needs is some honking great dinosaurs to hunt!”, then I have some good news for you. You see, back in the day, in 1998 to be exact, a game was released called Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter. This was then remastered in 2010 for PC and PS3, and now, finally, it has come to Xbox, with a remaster of the remaster. It’s all thanks to Digital Dreams Entertainment as they allow us the chance to shoot dinosaurs in Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt.