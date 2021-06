Bruh. I tried the Myx bike today and wow. I almost forgot how hard (and satisfying) cycling can be. I did the Calibration Ride – everyone’s first ride that helps the bike understand your fitness level so it can be personalized just for you. It was intense but I loved it. That being said, I’ve gotta figure out how tf to clip in my bike shoes. I’ve always had a problem with that 😂 (PS if you buy bike shoes, they don’t come with the cleats you need to lock in. These are the ones you need for Myx and these are the ones you need for Peloton.