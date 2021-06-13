Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Big-game players will overcome Scotland’s tournament inexperience – Steve Clarke

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXAw7_0aTAQLAP00
Steve Clarke has faith in his players (PA Wire)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is confident his big-game players can compensate for a lack of tournament experience.

Some of Clarke’s squad were not even born the last time Scotland took part in a major finals, at the World Cup in France in 1998.

Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday against a Czech Republic side making their seventh consecutive appearance at the European Championship finals. They then take on tournament regulars England and World Cup runners-up Croatia.

But Clarke believes his players have what it takes to handle facing national teams with more relevant recent experience.

“One of my assistants, Steven Reid, went to the World Cup with his country, so he has some experience, he will be able to share that with the players,” Clarke said.

“We have also got a lot of big-game players. Andy Robertson has played in World Championships, he has won the Champions League. Billy Gilmour was involved with Chelsea a couple of weeks ago in the Champions League (final). Scott McTominay played in a European final. I have coached a team in the final of the Champions League myself.

“We understand big games, big moments. Big games are for big players and we believe we have enough big players to handle the occasion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hm2tP_0aTAQLAP00
Players such as Billy Gilmour, centre, have had big-game experience with their clubs (PA Wire)

Clarke’s side showed they could do that when upsetting the odds against Serbia in Belgrade to end their exile from the big arena and he senses the same sort of confidence in his men.

“I think so,” he said. “It’s always difficult to gauge the mood, obviously it’s a big, big tournament.

“The players have been working hard towards it, to get there. Hopefully they can produce the same performance or a similar performance to what they produced in Serbia that night because we played very well.

“And I think that stands us in good stead for the tournament. If your big players turn up on the big occasion, then you always have a chance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xlYc_0aTAQLAP00
Scotland celebrate qualification (PA Archive)

Clarke is not one to get carried away and the former Chelsea defender will aim to transmit his composure to his players ahead of Monday’s momentous occasion at Hampden.

“When you qualify for the first time in 23 years, you probably feel a little less pressure,” he said. “We have done well to be in the tournament.

“We are looking forward to it, we are going to give it our all in every single game and we are going to try to make the next step to the knockout stages, which would be a first.

“The country, the Tartan Army can get carried away. They can get over-excited for us.

“We have to be excited to be involved in the tournament for the first time in a long time, but we have to keep an emotional control so that when we do get to the match, we play to our full potential.

“I try to keep the games for what they are. I always try to prepare in the same way for games. I have been quite methodical throughout my career approaching matches.

“I try to follow the same process through the training, the same process through the team meetings that we have. And I will follow the same process on Monday. Hopefully that is enough to get us off to a good start in the tournament.”

Clarke’s final message to the players on Monday afternoon will be equally reassuring.

“Go and enjoy yourself, enjoy the game,” he said. “Normally when players are relaxed, they play well.

“So we try to keep them calm, keep them relaxed, and I tell them to go and enjoy the moment.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Steven Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Players#Uk#The Champions League#European#The Tartan Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Steve Clarke is ready to get on with Euro 2020 after win in final warm-up game

Steve Clarke is ready for the real action to begin at last after Scotland beat Luxembourg 1-0 in their final Euro 2020 warm-up match. After an encouraging 2-2 draw with Holland in Portugal last Wednesday, a Che Adams goal against the 10-man home side at the Stade Josy Barthel set the Scots up nicely for their European Championship opener against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Steve Clarke confident Scotland can spring a surprise at Euro 2020

Steve Clarke aims to restore Scotland’s reputation as giant killers during their return to the big stage. Clarke feels Scotland have built up respect following qualification for their first major tournament in 23 years. Now he wants to ensure they punch above their weight at the European Championship finals by...
Worldnewsatw.com

Scotland: Steve Clarke has 'selection headaches all over the pitch'

Head coach Steve Clarke says he has “selection headaches all over the pitch” for Euro 2020 after Scotland’s successful warm-ups. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Soccerchatsports.com

Luxembourg 0-1 Scotland: Che Adams gets on the scoresheet to down 10-man minnows as Steve Clarke's side ensure they will enter the Euros in full confidence

Scotland have ensured they will enter the Euros in full confidence after Steve Clarke's side saw off ten-man Luxembourg on Sunday evening. Southampton striker Che Adams got on the scoresheet to score his second goal for Scotland after pledging his allegiance to the national side, in so doing turning his back on England.
SportsSkySports

Euro 2020: Scotland boss Steve Clarke says there is no pressure on his side ahead of Czech Republic match

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says the pressure will be off his side when they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday. Scotland have qualified for a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup and, far from that being a burden on his players' shoulders, Clarke said it could give them the freedom to play at their best.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

BRIAN LAUDRUP: Scotland's defeat came down to decision-making and composure... they now need a MASSIVE performance against England at Wembley - but I think Steve Clarke's squad have it in them

Chances came and chances went. In the end, though, this was a really disappointing start to Scotland's campaign. It is going to take something extraordinary when Steve Clarke's men go to Wembley on Friday. They need a massive performance to even get a point against England that would generate real belief going into the final Group D game against Croatia.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Ally McCoist admits Kieran Tierney's absence was 'certainly a blow' in Scotland's opening defeat by Czech Republic... but insists Steve Clarke's side can have 'NO excuses' after lacking quality in front of goal

Ally McCoist admitted Scotland missed Kieran Tierney in their Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic, but insisted they only had themselves to blame for the defeat. Steve Clarke's side lost 2-0 in front of a raucous Scottish crowd as Patrik Schick scored a brace, the second of those coming via an audacious effort from just over the halfway line.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland vs Croatia: Lack of composure undermines benefits of Steve Clarke’s 3-5-2 system

Scotland’s men’s team played their first game at a major tournament in 23 years on Monday, in case you hadn’t heard, as Steve Clarke’s side hosted the Czech Republic in Glasgow.The Euro 2020 Group D fixture, which followed England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, saw a raucous Hampden Park crowd watch on as Scotland set up in a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs’ 4-5-1.It is a system that Clarke has favoured, and here we look at how it functioned as Scotland lost 2-0 against the Czech Republic.Line-upIn goal was David Marshall – penalty shootout hero from the...