West Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

After a summer indoors in 2020, I almost forgot how harsh the Alabama summer heat can be. This huge Cullman aqua park is the perfect weapon to battle the heat. Back in Florida, waterparks were part of my everyday life in the summer. It didn't help that my first job was at Orlando's premier waterpark at the time. I had some of the best times of my life working at that water park. Never in my life did I think it was possible to have a whole inflatable waterpark as an attraction. Thanks to this new Alabama aqua park, I see it's not only possible, but it looks amazing!