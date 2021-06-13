Cancel
Alabama State

West Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

By Mary K
 7 days ago
There is the possibility for scattered storms over the western central of Alabama. As a result, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Marginal Risk area which includes areas west of a line from Jasper to Demopolis. The time period is from now until 9 pm this evening. The risks include:

