The hugely acclaimed reboot of “One Day at a Time” already experienced a major network shift when it moved from Netflix to Pop TV after the third season, mainly due to the loud, bring-it-back vocalization of its ardent fans. But nobody could have predicted the fate of its fourth and final season, originally slated to be 13 episodes, very suddenly shut down by COVID-19. The trouble was they only had six episodes under their belt, and who was to know when TV production could ever resume in early 2020 when the pandemic’s grasp was largely unknown? So the creators of the Norman Lear-blessed series (he also serves as an executive producer) turned to a very unlikely medium to have give audiences one last look: animation.