Fan-made Forza trailer may be foreshadowing the Forza Horizon 5. When it comes to racing games, the Forza franchise is one of the biggest and most anticipated titles out there. Currently, Forza Horizon 4 is the latest of the series, but fans are already looking forward to the next iteration of the open-world racing game. Some enthusiasts go even further than that, by making their own trailers of the next game, way before any form of an official announcement. This YouTube trailer, uploaded by Cybergear is a perfect example.