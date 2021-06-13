Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Charlie Manuel responds to fan who says he ‘cost the Phillies a World Series’

By Tim Kelly
philliesnation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has long been a narrative that the Philadelphia Phillies made a mistake sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the final series of the 2011 season. On one hand, they knocked out a division rival and set a new franchise record with 102 regular season wins. On the other hand, they opened the door for the St. Louis Cardinals to make the playoffs, and eventual upset them in the NLDS en route to winning the World Series.

www.philliesnation.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Cliff Lee
Person
Allday
Person
Matt Holliday
Person
Roy Oswalt
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Charlie Manuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#The St Louis Cardinals#Nlds#Braves#Phillies Nation Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
World Series
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel Claps Back on Twitter

Fans love to play GM or field manager on social media, thinking they know better than the front office or coaching staff. And they’ll talk a big game because most of the people who have or are currently doing the job have better things to do than put fans in their place.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna arrest

The Atlanta Braves released a statement addressing Marcell Ozuna’s arrest as the outfielder faces felony charges over a domestic violence incident. All attention in the Braves organization on Saturday should have been focused on a game against the New York Mets. Instead, the arrest of outfielder Marcell Ozuna took the...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBeopsports.com

Girardi, Bullpen Nearly Cost Phillies a Win

Girardi, the bullpen nearly cost the Phillies a win. Zach Wheeler was pitching a gem going 8 innings allowing only four hits. No runs or walks and striking out 12 but Manager “Analytics” Girardi opted to pull him from the 1-0 Phillies lead. To the Action. Odubel Herrera should have...
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 100th homer is winner for Braves over Cards

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday. Acuna's home run landed in the first row...
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Phillies fans have reasons to be optimistic ahead of series against the Giants

At 33-33, it’s been a bumpy season for the Phillies. There have been some stunning breakouts like that of Zack Wheeler to lift spirits, while some injury knocks and unexpected slumps have held the team back. All in all, there are still reasons for fans to feel positive ahead of a three-game series with the Giants.
MLBNBC Sports

After homer frenzy, could Kyle Schwarber enter Home Run Derby?

As far as home run hitters go, essentially no one has been hotter than Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. After blasting three homers on Sunday -- yes, you read that right -- Schwarber now has nine in his last ten games. With 18 on the season, he is just five back of the league lead.
MLBObserver-Reporter

Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

Adam Wainwright was proud to pitch the 26th complete game of his career, no matter how long it went. “I’ll take them however they give them to me,” he said. “If the next one is a five-inning rainout, I’ll take that one, too. I like going the distance. That’s a notch on the belt. That’s what we strive to do.”
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The Atlanta Braves split a twin-bill against the St. Louis Cardinals on Fathers Day at Truist Park. The home team fell in the opener 9-1, but emerged as the victors in the night cap 1-0. It allowed Atlanta to take the four-game National League series versus St. Louis 3-1 and finish their latest six-game homestand with an even three wins and three losses.
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers as Braves split DH with Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. again homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader Monday night, when his fifth-inning shot lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. In the opener, Jacob deGrom allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and...
MLBFox News

Morton takes no-hitter into 7th, Braves beat Cardinals 4-0

Charlie Morton didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Thursday night. Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill. He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.
Baseballsemoball.com

This Date in Baseball

1925 -- The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 24-6 with Kiki Cuyler and Pie Traynor each hitting a grand slam and Max Carey getting two hits in the first and eighth innings. 1930 -- Lou Gehrig hit three home runs to lead the New York Yankees to a...
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Diamondbacks refuse to throw out an injured Brewers player at the plate

The Diamondbacks are playing so bad right now they are missing free outs on the bases in situations like this against the Brewers. You won’t find many baseball teams worse than the Arizona Diamondbacks (21-54) right now. The team is coming off a 17-games losing streak and they’ve lost 32 of 35 games going back to mid-May. It’s looking unlikely they climb out of the NL West basement (currently 27 GB), and at this rate it’s going to be a long season for all of Arizona’s fans and personnel.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Insider Gives Latest On Marcus Stroman’s Hip Injury

The New York Mets’ injury woes continued on Tuesday night. Starter Marcus Stroman, who has had an All-Star level season for the team, left after just one full inning, laboring through 21 pitches and walking two batters. He was pulled early in the second inning of last night’s game against...