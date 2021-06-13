Cancel
Kevin Smith Breaks Down Masters of the Universe: Revelation Themes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith Breaks Down Masters of the Universe: Revelation Themes. Over the last two years, plenty of talk and scuttlebutt about Netflix‘s Masters of the Universe: Revelation emerged. And for someone as loquacious as Kevin Smith, not talking about the project must have been a struggle. But now, with a well-received teaser out there, he breaks things down a bit more in a new video from Netflix. In it, he discusses the appeal of the property in the first place. And then he mentions what some of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation themes will be.

