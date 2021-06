Summertime travel is upon us and the beach is calling my name, but until I can get there in person, I’ve found a way to add a little tropical twist to all of our summer cookouts with a side dish that goes perfectly with everything from burgers to barbecue. Mango is one of those things that as soon as you smell or taste it, you are instantly looking for the nearest palm tree. And with this Mango Coleslaw you can bring a little of the tropics right to your own backyard.