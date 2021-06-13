Cancel
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Announced

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its games showcase at E3 2021, Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have officially revealed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, an all-new video game featuring the Marvel characters set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. According to the developer, the title sees the now-iconic Guardians team of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot trying to make a living out in space only to unintentionally cause some major problems of their own.

comicbook.com
