The Xbox Mini Fridge will keep your gamer juice cool this holiday season

Fridges might have been a luxury in the U.K. until the 1960s, but 97 percent of households now have one. Their increasing popularity stems from the fact that they no longer have to take up a large amount of space in a kitchen—depending on the size, they can be set up pretty much wherever you want in the house. There are even mini fridges you can fit into a car, making them a highly versatile appliance. Read on for our guide to the best.