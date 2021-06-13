Cancel
Video Games

The Xbox Mini Fridge will keep your gamer juice cool this holiday season

By K. Holt
Engadget
 7 days ago

Microsoft's "one more thing" during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase wasn't an Elder Scrolls 6 teaser, unfortunately. Instead, as promised, it's making an Xbox Mini Fridge. The trailer has a jokey tone, but Microsoft promises that it's really making a mini fridge that looks like an Xbox Series X, and it's coming this holiday season. The company calls it the "world's most powerful mini fridge" and says it uses Xbox velocity cooling architecture. It seems you'll be able to store several cans of your favorite energy drink.

