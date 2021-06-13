'Guardians of the Galaxy' hits Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 26th

Home » News » Chivalry 2 Out Now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Chivalry 2, the epic multiplayer FPS – that’s First-Person Slasher, not Shooter – is out now on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems. The sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare (released in 2012), developer Torn Banner Studios promises that Chivalry 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor in each possible way. Chivalry 2 has cross-play support for PC (currently available on the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and the Special Edition costs $49.99 / €49.99 / £44.99. It has a PEGI 18 rating and an ESRB rating of M for Mature. In Chivalry 2, you will be able to live out your medieval knight fantasy to the fullest.