Video Games

'Guardians of the Galaxy' hits Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 26th

By J. Conditt
Engadget
 7 days ago

It was only a matter of time. Guardians of the Galaxy has been transformed into a third-person, narrative-driven action-adventure game, and it's landing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on October 26th. The game is in development at Eidos Montreal, the studio behind...

www.engadget.com
