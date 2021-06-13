Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: $60,000 Bet Placed On Game 4

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets won the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, and barely lost the third game (86-83).

One gambler is very confident that the Nets will win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon and placed $60,000 on the MoneyLine, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#Nba Playoffs Nets Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#Moneyline#The Action Network#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA Playoffs: Former Warrior Kevin Durant leads Nets with 29 points in game 1 vs. Bucks, 123-109

With the Golden State Warriors punching an early ticket to the offseason after a pair of losses in the Western Conference play-in tournament, Warriors Wire is checking in on former members of Golden State across the 2021 edition of the NBA postseason. In the second round of the playoffs, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads a featured group of former Warriors trying to get back to the NBA Finals with new teams.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Crazy Photo Of Kawhi Leonard Dunk

Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers threw down a massive dunk on Monday night in Los Angeles against the Utah Jazz. The video of the dunk can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet, and the Clippers shared an unbelievable photo of the dunk, which can also be seen in a Tweet.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Edmond Sumner

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Edmond Sumner on Twitter on Tuesday. The highlights of Sumner's season can be seen in a post that is embedded above from the Pacers. They also shared an interview with Sumner, which can be watched in its entirety in another post...
NBAvegasodds.com

Vegasodds NBA Picks: Bet on the Underdog Nets to beat the Bucks in Game 3

Brooklyn Nets were dominant in the opening two games of the series. James Harden won’t play because of a thigh hamstring. The Bucks showed a lot of weaknesses, but it seems that their biggest problem is Khris Middleton. The Milwaukee Bucks come home at the Fiserv Forum to take on...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Scary Photo of Kyrie Irving's Ankle Turn

Kyrie Irving's ankle turn on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 was not pretty, and the scary photo can be seen below from ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a Tweet. Nichols also reported after the game, that Irving who left Game 4 in the first-half with a sprained ankle, was in a walking boot and on crutches post-game.