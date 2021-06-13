NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: $60,000 Bet Placed On Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets won the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, and barely lost the third game (86-83).

One gambler is very confident that the Nets will win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon and placed $60,000 on the MoneyLine, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

