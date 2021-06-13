Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Can Giannis And The Bucks Tie Up The Series? Here's What Twitter Is Saying

By Ben Stinar
 7 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can tie up the series with the Nets on Sunday afternoon in Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets took a commanding 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two games in Brooklyn, but the Bucks stormed back in Game 3 to make the series close.

On Sunday afternoon the Bucks can tie up the series with a win on their home-court.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the potential of them typing up the series on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

