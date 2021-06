Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Detroit Tigers will play the last game of their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL, on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 2:10 PM (EDT). After a 9-8 defeat to the White Sox in the second match of the series on Friday, Detroit is now 23-34. The Tigers dropped both of their first two games in this series, and three of their past four altogether. The Tigers are 12 matches behind the White Sox for first place in the American League Central.