Gareth Southgate says that the age and social media use of footballers can make them “more open to some of these conspiracy theories” surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, as he defended an apparent reluctance of players to speak out about the necessity of getting jabbed.The England manager reasserted his own support for the vaccination programme, and earlier insisted that the take-up within his squad has been higher than perceived, but effectively admitted there had been a greater reticence discussed within the dressing room.“Most of the players had to wait longer, a lot of them already caught the virus – and this...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO