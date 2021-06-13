Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Mostly Local Sports: Wall of Fame; Summer Wrestling

By David Taxis
Ukiah Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombing through the archives (NCS championships-Wrestling History), I found this information about the comparative success of Windsor HS and Ukiah HS in wrestling on the north coast. Year in and year out, the two most dominant grappler squads from 2004-2018 have been the East Bay’s De La Salle (DLS) and James Logan. DLS has snagged 138 medals in NCS competition, with 92 CIF qualifying for Bakersfield and the state-CIF championships Logan has an equally huge number of medals with 115 medals in NCS competition and 64 CIF qualifiers in the past 15 years (excluding 2019, 2020). Montgomery was an early (2004) leader in the NBL, but in the past 10 years, Ukiah and Windsor have easily passed the Vikings in medals. Ukiah, since 2004 has 40 medals in NCS and 15 CIF qualifiers; Windsor has 70 medals in NCS and 43 CIF competitors that went forward to CIF.

