Baltimore police investigating overnight shooting in Fells Point that damaged multiple vehicles

Baltimore police on Sunday said detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Fells Point overnight that left one person with a laceration injury and damaged several cars in the neighborhood.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Aliceanna St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found multiple vehicles that had been damaged by bullets.

Police said one of the vehicles was occupied and a person inside was taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury. The department said a scan at the hospital revealed the person was not shot but had suffered a laceration injury during the gunfire.

No one else was reported injured during the incident, and police did not identify a suspect.

The shooting comes the weekend after more than 30 business and restaurant owners in Fells Point sent a letter to Baltimore officials saying they wouldn’t pay city taxes until leaders address issues of crime, trash and a “culture of lawlessness.”

Last week, three people were shot in two separate incidents in the neighborhood , which has become a popular destination for people looking to experience the city’s nightlife offerings.

Mayor Brandon Scott convened a town hall where the police department promised it would station more officers in the area and start enforcing laws, such as open container violations, that have long been ignored.