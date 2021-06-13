Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore police investigating overnight shooting in Fells Point that damaged multiple vehicles

By Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwYeb_0aTALfWC00
Baltimore police investigating overnight shooting in Fells Point that damaged multiple vehicles Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police on Sunday said detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Fells Point overnight that left one person with a laceration injury and damaged several cars in the neighborhood.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Aliceanna St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found multiple vehicles that had been damaged by bullets.

Police said one of the vehicles was occupied and a person inside was taken to a hospital after suffering a head injury. The department said a scan at the hospital revealed the person was not shot but had suffered a laceration injury during the gunfire.

No one else was reported injured during the incident, and police did not identify a suspect.

The shooting comes the weekend after more than 30 business and restaurant owners in Fells Point sent a letter to Baltimore officials saying they wouldn’t pay city taxes until leaders address issues of crime, trash and a “culture of lawlessness.”

Last week, three people were shot in two separate incidents in the neighborhood , which has become a popular destination for people looking to experience the city’s nightlife offerings.

Mayor Brandon Scott convened a town hall where the police department promised it would station more officers in the area and start enforcing laws, such as open container violations, that have long been ignored.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
963
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Fells Point#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester extends violent week in Baltimore

Father’s Day weekend has been marred by gun violence in Baltimore, with eight people shot — two of them fatally. In the latest incident, police on patrol in the city’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood around 10:25 p.m. Saturday heard gunshots and then found three people injured. They located a 44 year-old man, a 27 year-old man and a 25 year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 ...
Catonsville, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Five-car pileup on Route 40 near Catonsville injures several, including a volunteer firefighter

At least seven people were injured after a five-car crash on westbound Route 40 near Catonsville on Sunday morning, officials said. The crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m. close to St. Agnes Lane, left at least one volunteer firefighter injured, said Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Tim Rostkowski. That person, who had been driving in a Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Company SUV, ...