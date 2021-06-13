6 Characteristics that Every Aspiring Data Scientist Should Know About

What does it mean to have “good data?” Is all data capable of being used to conduct a study or to provide information to concerned parties? What steps should be taken to determine if data are “good” or not? Before implementing linear regressions, neural networks, logistic regression, decision tree, or building a model on it, one should take steps to ascertain the veracity and accuracy of any given dataset. You’re probably thinking, “well… all this extra processing of the data will just take more time away from building my model.” True! However, taking the extra time to discern whether your data are correct or not can be an excellent way to prevent mistakes in the later steps of your work. Never forget that propagation error is a very real thing and any error in your original dataset can lead to more error in your final analysis. Let’s begin.