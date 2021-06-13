Man wanted in Waterbury slaying is arrested in New York

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged a New York man with killing a man in Waterbury last month.

Waterbury police said Sunday that Gerome Philips was taken into custody in the Bronx last Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. He was extradited to Waterbury on Friday.

The 23-year-old Philips faces murder and weapons charges in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old James Smith. Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds on May 13. He had recently moved to Waterbury from New York, according to police.

Philips was being held on $2 million bail and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday. Waterbury police didn’t have information on whether he had retained an attorney.