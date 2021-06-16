Cancel
Beaverton, MI

Help Is Available For People Struggling With Rent Due To The Pandemic

Keara Lou
Keara Lou
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPFjc_0aTAKWPu00
Trail at Rifle River CampgroundPhoto by Keara Lou

The pandemic hasn't made things easy for people renting their homes. Though state restrictions started with good intentions, many people across Michigan faced hardships. People lost jobs and struggle to make ends meet. Many small businesses closed their doors forever. People grew angry at the unintended consequences of lockdown.

And now, it looks like tenants will face some more hardship. The end of the eviction moratorium is on June 30th. Many people worry the nation will see a rise in evictions and homelessness once the moratorium expires. Landlords and tenants alike could face a lot of hardship in the coming weeks.

There is a resource for tenants and landlords to get relief from the pandemic

Consumers Energy released a statement announcing a resource from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. Renters and landlords can get help making rent and paying for some utilities as well!

The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance, or CERA, is designed to help tenants with their late rent payments, so they don't face eviction. It's federally funded to help renters experiencing hardships in making rent payments. Anyone renting is encouraged to apply, especially if there's a chance they're facing eviction.

If you had a significant loss of income, qualified for unemployment, or faced eviction and housing instability from late rent and utility payments, you qualify for CERA. If you make less than 80% of the Area Median Income, you also qualify for CERA.

What do you need to apply for CERA?

Landlords and tenants need different forms in addition to their CERA applications. The MSHDA site says the best way to apply is on a phone, computer, or tablet.

What do tenants need?

  • The CERA application
  • A copy of a past-due notice of rent or utilities.
  • A copy of your ID
  • A copy of your most recent lease agreement
  • Proof of income and unearned income for anyone 18 and older living in residence.
  • Copy of unemployment benefits, IRS 1040, or Food Assistance benefits. (Pick one)
  • Copy of all utilities the tenant needs to pay, including internet

What about landlords?

Landlords don't need as much paperwork to get their lost revenue. However, they still need to provide some information to get the benefits.

  • CERA landlord application
  • Copy of the lease
  • Documentation of a tenant's payment history
  • W-9
  • If needed, court costs

If approved, you can get up to 50% AMI for as long as 12 months!

If you need assistance, don't wait until the moratorium is over

It's tempting to procrastinate. The moratorium doesn't end until June 30th. However, if you apply now, you won't have to worry about how you're going to negotiate with your landlord come July.

There is no shame in asking for help if you need it. The pandemic is hard on everyone, regardless of the front that people put up. It's okay to ask for help, especially if you find yourself in a position to face homelessness.

Everyone deserves a stable household, regardless of how much they did or didn't work through the pandemic. Here is one resource to help you make ends meet to keep a roof over your head.

Keara Lou

Keara Lou

Beaverton, MI
I'm a Forever Middle-Child who doesn't have the ability to sit still. I often write about travel, relationships, life, books, food, humor, and life as a fat woman. Women's issues are a passion of mine too. I often write a lot of opinion pieces about what's going on in the world with a little touch of politics. I'll write about anything that comes to mind.

 https://kearahopsroundtheworld.medium.com
