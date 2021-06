Today’s article is a special guest submission from Pittsburgh Pirates collector and fan, Jarrod Ranone. You have probably see that name here before if you follow the history side closely. He has submitted two Card of the Day articles already and two Pirates Memorabilia articles as well. This article here is a combination of both. He tells a great story about the time he wrote a letter to Pirates great Frank Thomas, the original Big Hurt. He also tells how he added a 1954 Bowman Frank Thomas to his collection years later. Both items are pictured below, so let’s get right into the stories.