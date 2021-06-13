LB Jerome Baker agrees to three-year contract extension with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins helmet Jorono/pixabay

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million with $28.4 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ohio State linebacker was selected with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. Baker decided to forgo his senior season with the Buckeyes and enter the draft after amassing 159 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown during his three-year collegiate career.

Since being drafted, Baker has played in all 48 games of his three-year career, starting 37 of them. Baker has been an extremely active player on the field during that span, making 317 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. Baker enjoyed a career year last season with 112 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hits, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. It was no coincidence that Baker's best season coincided with Miami's defense taking a jump in 2020, finishing the season as the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

Baker, 24-years old, was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Miami. Now entering the prime of his career, Baker is under contract with the team that drafted him through the 2024 season and should be a key player for the team for the foreseeable future.