Home win for Julien Gonin and Caprice de Guinfard in the 1.45m Prix Groupe Barrière in La Baule

Jumbo-Visma has closed a successful weekend on the national championships with three titles on the road for Wout van Aert, Tobias Foss and Timo Rossen. Van Aert took his first Belgian title on road cycling after he beat Edward Theuns on the final sprint at the end of the 221.3-kilometre route, on a thrilling finale in which Remco Evenepoel was also part of the last breakaway. "It was a difficult final", the rider said. "When Theuns came to join, I wanted to rely on my sprint. But I had already carried a large part of the escape. In the end it was very close. It seems like I've been winning with a small margin in the sprint for a while now, so I was happy when I saw the difference on the photo finish. The Belgian tricolour is one of the most beautiful jerseys in the peloton. I already won it in the time trial last year. Of course I wanted to win it on the road as well.