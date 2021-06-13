Cancel
Sports

Home win for Julien Gonin and Caprice de Guinfard in the 1.45m Prix Groupe Barrière in La Baule

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulien Gonin (FRA) and Caprice de Guinfard (Mylord Carthago x Soccrte de Chivre) secured the win for the hosts in Sunday's CSIO5* 1.45m Prix Groupe Barrière in La Baule, France. After crossing the finish line of the second phase in 29.76 seconds, Gonin was slightly faster than his compatriot Edward...

Scott Brash
Berlin, DE
Sportsworldofshowjumping.com

Swiss are superb winners at beautiful La Baule

Team jumping lived up to it’s reputation for edge-of-the-seat excitement when Switzerland won through in a thriller at the second leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ 2021 Division 1 series at La Baule in France today. The Swiss were returning to the scene of their triumph at the...
Sportsworldofshowjumping.com

Pedro Junqueira Muylaert wins the Prix Atlantia in La Baule

Pedro Junqueira Muylaert (BRA) won Saturday’s biggest class in La Baule – the CSIO5* 1.50m Prix Atlantia with a jump-off. Riding Pembroke 3 (Perigueux x Quick Star), Junqueira Muylaert produced one of the only three double clear rounds in the class and stopped the clock at 42.99 seconds in the jump-off.
Worldhorsesport.com

Swiss are Superb in FEI Jumping Nations Cup at La Baule

Team Jumping lived up to its reputation for edge-of-the-seat excitement when Switzerland won through in a thriller at the second leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ 2021 Division 1 series at La Baule in France. The Swiss were returning to the scene of their triumph at the last...
Animalsworldofshowjumping.com

Julien Epaillard and Calgary Tame win Friday's feature class at Hubside Jumping

Julien Epaillard and the 9-year-old stallion Calgary Tame (Old Chap Tame x Kashmir Van't Schuttershof) won Friday's feature class at Hubside Jumping in Grimaud, France – the CSI4* 1.50m with a jump-off, counting for the world ranking. The French rider smashed the time to beat by more than two seconds, once again demonstrating that he is one of the fastest in the world. It was a full French podium in Grimaud on Friday, with Michel Robert and Emerette (Diarado x Chellano Z) following in runner-up position, while Cyril Bouvard and Broceliande du Lac (Rock'N Roll Semilly x Persan II) ended third.
Worldworldofshowjumping.com

Holly Smith and Fruselli best in the La Baule Derby

Only one horse-and-rider combination managed to clear the Derby Région Des Pays De La Loire in La Baule, France – Holly Smith (GBR) and Fruselli (Zambesi x Karandasj). The pair finished the challenging and long derby course in a league of their own with a time of 130.95 seconds. Four...
Sportseurodressage.com

Photo Report: Kittel and Well Done de la Roche Sweep 2021 CDIO Compiègne Grand Prix

(better late than never. We've been so busy that this Grand Prix report from CDIO Compiègne and its photos ended up at the end of the queue of work tasks). Two weeks ago the 2021 CDIO Compiègne in France welcomed some of Europe's elite dressage riders for the second leg of the 2021 FEI Nations Cup in Dressage. The event was also marked as an Olympic team selection trial by several federations, so the participants' list was packed with ringing named.
Video Gamesava360.com

Surge FINALLY Win as Skrapz CLUTCHES Round 11 1v1?! | Top 5 Plays — LA Thieves Home Series

Don't forget to subscribe for more spectacular plays! — https://bit.ly/cdlsubscribe. Check out more Top 5 Plays — https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLisfUdjySbZUzytD78nBHxSwlzGBlWxmK. Playlist for recent matches & highlights! — https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLisfUdjySbZUmHiY3A1uvKTTkmWcaDA6U. The LA Thieves Home Series has come and gone, and we'd like to look back at some of our favorite moments! Here are the...
Sportshorsesport.com

Local Hero Peder Fredricson Pulls Off Home Win at LGCT Stockholm

It was a fairytale finish for local hero Peder Fredricson as he closed the Longines Global Champions Tour of Stockholm weekend with a spectacular win in front of passionate Swedish fans. The current LGCT ranking leader Fredricson reigned supreme in the 1.55m Agria jump-off class, riding his consistent 15 year...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Joan Of Arc scores brave victory in Prix de Diane

Joan Of Arc repelled the late finish of Philomene to claim the Prix de Diane at Chantilly. The filly was providing trainer Aidan O’Brien with a third French Classic victory this season, and his first ever in the Prix de Diane, after stablemate St Mark’s Basilica claimed both the French 2000 Guineas and Derby.
Sportshorsesport.com

Valkenswaard United Gains Formidable GCL Lead After Stockholm Win

Valkenswaard United duo Edwina Tops-Alexander and home hero Peder Fredricson defeated pole sitters London Knights in an exhilarating battle at GCL Stockholm Presented by Fastator. There was a fantastic atmosphere in Sweden’s historic Olympic Stadium as today’s sporting drama unfolded in front of a limited but hugely enthusiastic crowd of...
AnimalsSkySports

Joan Of Arc wins Prix de Diane for Aidan O'Brien

Joan Of Arc repelled the late finish of Philomene to claim the Prix de Diane at Chantilly. The filly was providing trainer Aidan O'Brien with a third French Classic victory this season, and his first ever in the Prix de Diane, after stablemate St Mark's Basilica claimed both the French 2000 Guineas and Derby.
Cyclingcyclingpub.com

Jumbo-Visma enjoys success in Belgian, Dutch and Norwegian championships

Jumbo-Visma has closed a successful weekend on the national championships with three titles on the road for Wout van Aert, Tobias Foss and Timo Rossen. Van Aert took his first Belgian title on road cycling after he beat Edward Theuns on the final sprint at the end of the 221.3-kilometre route, on a thrilling finale in which Remco Evenepoel was also part of the last breakaway. "It was a difficult final", the rider said. "When Theuns came to join, I wanted to rely on my sprint. But I had already carried a large part of the escape. In the end it was very close. It seems like I've been winning with a small margin in the sprint for a while now, so I was happy when I saw the difference on the photo finish. The Belgian tricolour is one of the most beautiful jerseys in the peloton. I already won it in the time trial last year. Of course I wanted to win it on the road as well.
Gold for Michael Jung

Gold for Michael Jung

Michael Jung (GER) won the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy with fischerChipmunk FRH on his dressage score of 21.4 points and becomes German Champion. Second place and thus the silver medal was secured by Sandra Auffarth (GER) and Viamant du Matz (27.1). Andrew Hoy (AUS) and Vassily de Lassos moved up to...
Goldreel360.com

Cannes Lions: Ogilvy wins 2 Grand Prix, 5 Gold

As the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicked off today, Ogilvy took home two of the coveted Grand Prix prizes in the Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories. Ogilvy’s global network was also awarded 5 Gold, 7 Silver, and 3 Bronze Lions. DAVID Miami and INGO Stockholm took home...
Animalsworldofshowjumping.com

The Irish squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo announced

Horse Sport Ireland has announced their jumping squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bertram Allen with Pacino Amiro (ISH) – 2012 gelding by Pacino (BWP) out of Carnone Dancing Queen (ISH) by NC Amiro (AES). Breeder: Simon Scott, Co. Donegal. Owner: Aiden McGrory. Darragh Kenny with VDL Cartello (HOLST)...
Cyclingnews

Julian Alaphilippe: Winning Tour de France opener will take a 'very violent effort'

After striking early in each of the past two editions of the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) sees little point in hiding his ambition this time around. The opening days of the 2021 race seem to have been designed with his qualities as a puncheur in mind, and the Frenchman will hope to swap his rainbow jersey for the maillot jaune in Landerneau on Saturday evening.
Cyclingcyclingpub.com

AG2R Citroën ready to face Tour de France

AG2R Citroën Team has announced the complete roster that will be at the start line of the Tour de France. The French team will start in the second grand tour of the season with a versatile roster that will focus on stage wins and taking the best GC position, with riders like Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Ben O'Connor. The two riders, along Greg Van Avermaet, Benoit Cosnefroy and Olive Naesen were announced earlier in the month and the rest of the roster was unveiled days before the start of the race.