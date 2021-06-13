Cancel
Boss’s Tip of the Week: 4 Personal Planning Questions

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning your personal development begins when you decide what you want. Here are four questions to help you. What do you want to have that you don’t have now?. Start with those questions and then refine them into your personal development goals. This is only one of 347 tips in...

Boss’s Tip of the Week: Have an Immediate Action Rule

I know you get lots of good ideas during the day. Years ago, a manager named Bobby taught me an easy way to stay action-oriented and moving forward. The guiding principle is that trying out your idea is the quickest way to figure out if it will work or discovering how it should be modified. When you have an idea, test it right away with your Immediate Action Rule. Here’s mine.
Small BusinessForbes

Seven Tips To Cut Down On Professional And Personal Clutter

Founder and EIC of Now Entertainment, Personal Branding/Public Relations Expert. We've all been there. Your workspace is a mess. Maybe your personal space is a mess. Perhaps, given the global pandemic, your personal and workspaces are now one and the same, which means they're both in chaos. It's completely understandable. You've had so much on your mind lately that you seem to get so little work done on a personal or professional level.
CBS News

The hot new place for personal finance tips? TikTok

TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media app best known for its young users and viral dance videos, is rapidly emerging as a forum for a different kind of moves: What to do with your money. Search for #personalfinance and you'll find that videos associated with the hashtag have been viewed 4.3...
Mental Healthmodernman.com

Tips to becoming a better person

The process of complete self-fulfilment can be a long one. Whether you are on a path of self-redemption or just want to better yourself, taking steps to becoming a better person can help you lead a healthier, happier life. There are a number of different ways to do this. From improving your mental health to letting go of any pent-up anger, the right tools can allow you to take the first step towards becoming a better person today.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Employee Skills Assessment: Top Tips To Pinpoint Gaps And Improve On-The-Job Performance With A Skills Matrix

How To Identify Hidden Gaps And Boost Performance With Targeted Employee Skills Assessment. How do you hone in on strengths and weaknesses discreetly? Is there a cost-effective way to assess individual AND group productivity for your remote workforce? The good news is that a skills matrix can help you disclose hidden pain points and continually improve workplace performance with a personalized training strategy.
Career Development & Advicefinextra.com

Forget coding, tomorrow’s employees need to learn people skills

Soon the City will venture back to the office. First in small groups, but later en masse, people will return after a year of remote work with new perspectives and tools. Employees now realise they work quite literally anywhere, thanks to power of technology. What smart organisations need to do now is show these leaps in innovation can improve and empower employees returning to work.
Lifestylewhitehallledger.com

This Week's "Change That Up" Tip...Get Organized

We all know that waking up early in the morning makes us more productive. Since our childhood, we were taught to follow, “early to bed and early to rise” as a ritual. Waking up at the crack of dawn and starting our day in the right way makes us more productive and purposeful.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Let's Get Personal: Tips for Creating a 'One-of-a-Kind' Client Experience (at Scale)

Providing personalized services to clients — from communications to portfolio composition — has become essential for registered investment advisor firms, company executives say. “Clients are continuing to look for very personalized experiences. Just like curation happens with Netflix or Stitch Fix, clients are looking for that level of personalization that...
cuinsight.com

Two tips for returning to in-person learning

This is a celebration, to be sure. The period of pandemic restrictions has felt long to many—like me—who love to connect with CUES members, learn in person and check out a new part of the world in the process. CUES shares your enthusiasm for safely traveling to see industry peers and learn new things now that the vaccine rollout is well underway, cases are falling in many areas and the list of protocols to follow is being shortened.
Mental Healthalzheimersweekly.com

6 Tips on Repetitive Questions Due to Dementia

"WHAT TIME IS IT?" Repetitive questions are common in dementia, triggering frustration and anxiety in caregiver and patient alike. If you are ever at a loss as to how to deal with repetitive questions, check out these tips from UCLA Health. "What time is it?" and "What day is today?"...
Motley Fool winners: Western Union was the answer to last week's question

The following people correctly responded that Western Union was the answer to last week's Motley Fool trivia question: Jared Daly, Barbara Alonge, Mike Roesch, Roger Aaron, Bill Detter, Susan Gomolchak, Steven Erhartic, Christine Beach, Carolyn N. Schenker, Len Jefferson, Val Crofoot, Sheryl Carpenter, Kathy Martin, Keith and Laura Farnham, Tim Beyer, Marcel P. Ferrere, Ted Kruza, Jill Gomes, Peggy Alexander, Gregory L. Swanson, Martin J. Farrell, John Dundon, Vance L. Duncan III, Chris Kohler, Sam and Karen Amendola, Mark Koziorowski, Jerry Lutz, Maria Parker, Ann Holby, Malcolm Pollard, Chuck Zukowski Jr., Dale and Diane Schlosser, Bernie Smith, Dick Forbes, Dave Halas, Bob Schroeck, Rita Fronzaglia, Greg Tower and Beverly Zarella.
Jobsbettercoaches.org

These 7 Tips Can Help You Impress Your New Boss

If you’re about to start a new job, congratulations! You are officially starting your career and it’s an exciting time. The first day of a new job is always nerve-wracking. You’re meeting your coworkers, getting an office tour, and learning about the company’s culture. The last thing you want to do is make a bad impression on your boss. However, if you want to make the best first impression possible with your boss, there are steps that can help ensure this happens. I have compiled seven tips that will help you impress your new boss.
Personal Financeuniversityherald.com

4 Personal Finance Tips You Need to Know

Becoming an adult brings all sorts of responsibilities, with one of the most important being keeping in control of your personal finances. You need to learn all about budgeting, paying your taxes and what it takes to build a good credit score. Sound like a minefield? Don't worry, most people would agree. The following are four tips for managing your personal finances that you definitely didn't learn in economics class.
Carsautobodynews.com

SCRS Quick Tips: Personal Protective Equipment

A lot of different types of personal protective equipment (PPE) are used over the course of repairing a collision damaged vehicle. Mike Anderson of Collision Advice is joined by Bud Center, director of technical products and curriculum for I-CAR, to discuss some of the safety considerations and proper applications of different pieces of PPE worn in the body and paint departments.
Lifestylemythcreants.com

Six Tips for Running a Game With No Planning

Planning is very important to the GMing process, whether you plan a lot or a little. But what about those times when you haven’t had time to plan at all? Perhaps you slept in on game day, or you finished character creation early and now the players are staring at you with puppy-dog eyes, adorably demanding entertainment. Either way, the pressure’s on, and you’ve got your work cut out for you. You can always confess that you had no time to plan and play a board game that week, but what if you want to take the riskier option and run anyway? It can be done, though it is not an easy task.* These tips will help you through it.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Learning Advocates: How Leaders Can Make Or Break Your Learning Culture

Leadership's Role In Cultivating A Successful Online Learning Culture. Managers are essential to an employee’s overall work experience. According to Gallup, they account for at least 70% of the variance in employee engagement. Yet, according to LinkedIn’s 2021 Workplace Learning Report, only 40% of learners reported that their managers challenged them to learn new skills in the last six months, even though over half of them felt that their managers supported their career goals.
Kidsthespruce.com

7 Home Design Tips Based on Your Child's Personality and Interests

Ask any parent and he or she will tell you the same thing—no matter who you are, how old your child(ren) are, or how long you’ve been a parent—your life is largely dictated by the little humans you raise or bring into the world. And that is true in all areas of life, from the way you clean your house to the items you put inside it (and everything in-between).
Career Development & Advicesagepub.com

Soft Skills for Workplace Success

From the ninjas of corporate world comes a curated recipe book on how to be happy and content in our professional lives. Soft skills for Workplace helps us in dodging the derailers such as ego and stress that can negatively impact our behaviour, and replacing them instead with humour and emotional intelligence as tools to find joy at the workplace.
Jobsworkology.com

HR Tools We’re Using to Keep Remote Teams Engaged

Building trust on your team has always been important. Now, as many teams face the possibility of a permanent shift or hybrid approach to remote work, it feels more important than ever. HR Tools We’re Using to Keep Remote Teams Engaged. The question is, how can you build trust on...
Credits & Loansgetnews.info

Realtimecampaign.com Discusses the Question, Are Personal Loans a Lifeline?

It is no secret that personal loans are available from multiple different lenders, all of which offer various incentives to try and lure customers in. But are personal loans a lifeline in a time of need or more harm than they are good? The fact of the matter is, some people will argue they are excellent, and some won’t. As long as a person knows how to use a personal loan to help with a situation and not make it worse, then a personal loan could be a lifeline. Let’s explore the benefits of getting a loan and what it would mean for the person getting it.