Boss’s Tip of the Week: 4 Personal Planning Questions

Planning is very important to the GMing process, whether you plan a lot or a little. But what about those times when you haven’t had time to plan at all? Perhaps you slept in on game day, or you finished character creation early and now the players are staring at you with puppy-dog eyes, adorably demanding entertainment. Either way, the pressure’s on, and you’ve got your work cut out for you. You can always confess that you had no time to plan and play a board game that week, but what if you want to take the riskier option and run anyway? It can be done, though it is not an easy task.* These tips will help you through it.