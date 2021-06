A Broward Commissioner now apologizing for saying June 11th shouldn't be declared "Kodak Black Day" Mark Bogen says he didn't realize Black had made so many charitable contributions when he said he didn't deserve the honor based on his criminal record. Black's 4-year sentence was commuted in January on a federal firearm charge, 3 months later he was placed on probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a teenage girl. But he's also paying the college tuitions for the children of 2 FBI agents killed in a Sunrise raid, covering funeral costs of a South Carolina police officer and donating 100-thousand-dollars to Nova Southeastern University's law school in memory of Parkland victim Meadow Pollack.